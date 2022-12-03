Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Casa Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 395,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,735. The company has a market capitalization of $270.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.05 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 119.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Casa Systems

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Barclays downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

