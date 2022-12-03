Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $321.64

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 321.64 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.26). Castings shares last traded at GBX 346 ($4.14), with a volume of 2,197 shares traded.

Castings Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £155.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1,873.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 318.24.

Castings Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.79%.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

