Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Up 29.0% in November

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.13. 2,218,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.