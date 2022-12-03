CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $77.66 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $77.66 million and $39.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,986.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010668 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040121 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005856 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00240260 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09462376 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $31,706,073.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.