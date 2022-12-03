CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $77.46 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $77.46 million and approximately $48.90 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,931.33 or 0.99989163 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040111 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021407 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00241244 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09462376 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $31,706,073.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

