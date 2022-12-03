Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter valued at $1,045,000.

Cepton Trading Up 18.8 %

Shares of CPTNW traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.17. 26,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,447. Cepton has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

