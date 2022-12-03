CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Short Interest Up 30.5% in November

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 180.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 660,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 99,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Down 18.5 %

CFIVW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.