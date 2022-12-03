CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.06

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.06 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 3823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins boosted their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.05.
The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
