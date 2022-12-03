CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.06

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.06 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 3823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins boosted their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.05.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI

CGI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after buying an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,237,000 after buying an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after buying an additional 316,630 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CGI by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,290,000 after buying an additional 424,439 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.