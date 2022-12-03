Chainlink Price Reaches $7.38 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and $209.86 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $7.38 or 0.00043542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

