Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,048,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,111 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.9% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $289,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

