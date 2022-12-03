Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Workday worth $197,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Workday by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $170.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

