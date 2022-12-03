Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 304,090 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,090 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $160,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $150.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

