Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 55,535 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,535 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 5.06% of John Bean Technologies worth $178,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,102. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $164.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

