Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

