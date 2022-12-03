Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.72. 1,435,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,136. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.