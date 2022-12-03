China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,912,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 4,922,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of China Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

CHOLF stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. China Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

