Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

