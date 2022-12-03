Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 11,166 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $224.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.02 and its 200-day moving average is $215.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

