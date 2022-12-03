Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 255,944 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 10,611.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,608,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 103,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

