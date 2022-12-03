Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 2,742 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,566,241,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,241,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,182,613,000 after acquiring an additional 161,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $194.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.38 and a 200 day moving average of $245.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.



