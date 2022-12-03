Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.