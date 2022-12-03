Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,539 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of VT opened at $91.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

