Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

