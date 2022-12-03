Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

