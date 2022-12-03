Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $285.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.