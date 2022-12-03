Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,493 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises about 1.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $24,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 151,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $92.25.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.