CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 24.4% in November

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 91,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $36.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.22. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

