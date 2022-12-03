Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $21.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 28.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,404,000 after buying an additional 1,720,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 337.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 216,885 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 614.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 223,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

