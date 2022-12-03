CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in November

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CohBar Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CWBR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,902. CohBar has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.97.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.20. On average, research analysts predict that CohBar will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Capital Management restated a "buy" rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

