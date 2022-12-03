Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Tops $1,212.66

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,212.66 or 0.07140571 BTC on exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $778.03 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

