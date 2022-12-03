Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Raises Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.0819 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.46.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE STK opened at $26.76 on Friday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
