Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Raises Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.0819 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STK opened at $26.76 on Friday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

