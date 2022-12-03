Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.