Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRZBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.34) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.73) to €8.00 ($8.25) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.25) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.22) to €9.50 ($9.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €9.30 ($9.59) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.
Commerzbank Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 35,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,274. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.
