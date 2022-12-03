Compound Market Capitalization Tops $271.98 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Compound has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $37.43 or 0.00220456 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $271.98 million and $12.96 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00124438 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00047557 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060354 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.91916013 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $15,163,700.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

