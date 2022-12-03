Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.47% of Consilium Acquisition Corp I worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

CSLM stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

