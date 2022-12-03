Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWCO shares. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CWCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 123,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 56,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

