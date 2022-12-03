Constellation Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.12 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $110.12 million and approximately $262,782.22 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Constellation Coin Trading
