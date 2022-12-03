Continuum Finance Price Up 112.7% This Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 112.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $10,402.67 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

