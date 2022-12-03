Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTSDF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.71. 4,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,771. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSDF shares. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

