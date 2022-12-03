Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after buying an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HDV stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

