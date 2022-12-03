Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.11 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

