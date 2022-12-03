Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $651,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $302,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $185.66 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

