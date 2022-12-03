Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

