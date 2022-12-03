Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JEPQ stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $51.18.

