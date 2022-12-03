Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

