Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of CTVA opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

