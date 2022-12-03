CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $308,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 431,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,565,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $152.89 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.