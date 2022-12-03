CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $308,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 431,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,565,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $75,080.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.
CorVel Stock Performance
Shares of CRVL stock opened at $152.89 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
