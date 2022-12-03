Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.89 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.08 or 0.00059422 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $78.49 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00080187 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009891 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024627 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005405 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC.
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
