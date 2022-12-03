Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.89 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.08 or 0.00059422 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $78.49 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00080187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024627 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

