Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $578.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $566.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $494.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

