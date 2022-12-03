Cowen Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $80.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.